ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect ATRenew to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. ATRenew has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.

RERE stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

