ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect ATRenew to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. ATRenew has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $348.07 million for the quarter.
ATRenew Stock Performance
RERE stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. ATRenew has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
