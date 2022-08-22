Dycom Industries (DY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DY stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $115.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

