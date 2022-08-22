Dycom Industries (DY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dycom Industries Stock Performance
Shares of DY stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $115.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
