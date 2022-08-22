Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.28 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fanhua by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter worth $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.