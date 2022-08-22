SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SelectQuote Stock Down 12.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.79. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 260.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 567,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,767.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 449,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 387,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 180,168 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.