SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.79. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 260.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 567,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,767.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 475,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 449,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 387,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 180,168 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SelectQuote Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

