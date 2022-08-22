Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSM stock opened at $162.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 57.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

