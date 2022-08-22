Jianpu Technology (JT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter.
Jianpu Technology Price Performance
Shares of JT stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Jianpu Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianpu Technology
About Jianpu Technology
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jianpu Technology (JT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.