Jianpu Technology (JT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Jianpu Technology Price Performance

Shares of JT stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Jianpu Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

About Jianpu Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianpu Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology Inc. ( NYSE:JT Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Jianpu Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.