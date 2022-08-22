TDCX (TDCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. TDCX has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter.

Shares of TDCX opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. TDCX has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

