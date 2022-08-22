H World Group (HTHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. Analysts expect H World Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.21 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect H World Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
H World Group Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ HTHT opened at $38.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.48 and a beta of 1.05. H World Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
