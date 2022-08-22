Kanzhun (BZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Kanzhun stock opened at 21.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 23.98. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of 13.46 and a 1 year high of 43.22.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kanzhun Company Profile

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.