36Kr (KRKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.
36Kr Price Performance
KRKR opened at $1.05 on Monday. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.
About 36Kr
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.
