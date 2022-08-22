36Kr (KRKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr Price Performance

KRKR opened at $1.05 on Monday. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 36Kr

About 36Kr

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.