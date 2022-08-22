Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.