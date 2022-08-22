Argus Reiterates Buy Rating for Celestica (TSE:CLS)

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Celestica Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE:CLS opened at C$14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$10.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.413133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Celestica

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 50,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total transaction of C$745,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,367,505.14.

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.