Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.53.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.84. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

