Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.53.

Crew Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CR opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$994.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.84. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59. In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

