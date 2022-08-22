Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.30.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.63. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

