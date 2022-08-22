BMO Capital Markets Lowers Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Price Target to C$1.25

Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Superior Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

SUPGF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Superior Gold has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.94.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.