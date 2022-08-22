Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) PT Raised to €7.20

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.10 ($7.24) to €7.20 ($7.35) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Telekom Austria Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAGY opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.22. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Telekom Austria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Telekom Austria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.