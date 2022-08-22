UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) PT Lowered to €15.00 at Morgan Stanley

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.50 ($12.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.50 ($15.82) to €14.60 ($14.90) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

