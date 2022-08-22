Analysts Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Target Price at C$8.92

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

SCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$556.32 million and a PE ratio of -7.81. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.58.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.7244487 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.