Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) PT at $32.67

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

