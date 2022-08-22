Brokerages Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT at $6.67

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 55.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 951,860 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $2,155,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $9.28 on Friday. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.39 million, a P/E ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.18.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

