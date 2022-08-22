Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) vs. Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Critical Comparison

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Entasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies 28.91% 19.41% 16.45% Entasis Therapeutics N/A -145.48% -103.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Entasis Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and Entasis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sol-Gel Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 211.26%. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 61.34%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Entasis Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Entasis Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies $31.27 million 3.84 $3.22 million $0.41 14.37 Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 14.97 -$47.14 million ($1.12) -1.96

Sol-Gel Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Entasis Therapeutics. Entasis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sol-Gel Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies beats Entasis Therapeutics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions. It is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. The company has collaboration with Perrigo. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Entasis Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii. The company also develops Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for the development of durlobactam and SUL-DUR; and collaboration agreement with Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership for the development and commercialization of a product candidate zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.