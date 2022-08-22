ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $12.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.52) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.70 ($17.04) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

