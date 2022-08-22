Brokerages Set F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) PT at $11.14

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get F45 Training alerts:

F45 Training Price Performance

Shares of FXLV opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About F45 Training

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in F45 Training in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in F45 Training by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.