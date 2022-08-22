Financial Survey: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OppFi and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 0.76 $25.55 million $2.08 1.17 Upstart $848.59 million 2.73 $135.44 million $0.89 31.98

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.16% 6.13% Upstart 8.48% 11.50% 4.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OppFi and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Upstart 5 6 2 0 1.77

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $88.38, suggesting a potential upside of 210.56%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than OppFi.

Summary

Upstart beats OppFi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

