HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,285.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,285.83 ($15.54).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSV shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,184 ($14.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3,035.90. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,186 ($14.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 983.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.13), for a total value of £138,117.35 ($166,889.02).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

