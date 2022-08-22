Analysts Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Price Target at C$32.38

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.

BOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$14.27 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$386.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

