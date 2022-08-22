Analysts Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Price Target at C$32.38

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.
BOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
AirBoss of America Price Performance
AirBoss of America stock opened at C$14.27 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$386.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
