Analysts Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) PT at $59.50

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %

DTM opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

