Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $48.11

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,871,000 after buying an additional 905,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

