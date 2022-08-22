Brokerages Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) PT at GBX 445.50

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

SYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 551 ($6.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 274.34. The firm has a market cap of £953.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,020.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In other news, insider Michael Willome bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($159,859.84). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In the last three months, insiders purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $17,896,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

