Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $193.80

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $147.08 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

