Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,551.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,551.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 100.00% and a negative net margin of 247.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

