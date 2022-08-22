Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBERY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Geberit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $593.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.95. Geberit has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.