HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $58.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.13.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

