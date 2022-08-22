Barrington Research Comments on VerifyMe, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VerifyMe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
VRME has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.
