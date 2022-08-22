Barrington Research Comments on VerifyMe, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VerifyMe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VerifyMe’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VRME has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered VerifyMe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on VerifyMe from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

VerifyMe Stock Down 9.5 %

VerifyMe Company Profile

VRME stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.02. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

(Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.