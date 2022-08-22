Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cresco Labs Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.