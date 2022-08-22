FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

SDIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.