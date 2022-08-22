FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taylor Wimpey plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Taylor Wimpey’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODY opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

