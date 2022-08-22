Oppenheimer Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

