Stephens Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 14.0 %
America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $519.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.25. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $130.88.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.
