Stephens Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 14.0 %

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $519.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.25. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $130.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

