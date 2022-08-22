Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Parex Resources in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $6.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.46. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.14.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXT opened at C$19.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$17.74 and a 52-week high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter.

Parex Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total value of C$207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at C$4,495,460.40.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

