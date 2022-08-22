JD.com (JD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
JD.com Stock Down 0.9 %
JD opened at $54.70 on Monday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
