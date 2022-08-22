JD.com (JD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JD.com Stock Down 0.9 %

JD opened at $54.70 on Monday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,400,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in JD.com by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113,411 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,389,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

