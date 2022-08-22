Citi Trends (CTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Citi Trends has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.25-$2.75 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Citi Trends Price Performance
Shares of CTRN opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.96. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.
CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
