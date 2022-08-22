Citi Trends (CTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Citi Trends has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.25-$2.75 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of CTRN opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.96. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 89.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 36.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 73.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

