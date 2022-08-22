StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Price Performance

FUNC stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. First United has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the second quarter worth $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the first quarter worth $212,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First United by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First United by 63.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

