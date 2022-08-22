StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Lannett stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Get Lannett alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lannett

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 13.2% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 207,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Lannett by 0.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.