StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.82. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

