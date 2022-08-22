StockNews.com Lowers Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Sell

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

NYSE ADC opened at $79.31 on Friday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Agree Realty by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after buying an additional 979,274 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $54,282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

