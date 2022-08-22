StockNews.com Upgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Buy

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

AAP opened at $207.02 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $54,161,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.