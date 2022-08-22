Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.79.

Institutional Trading of Renewable Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

