Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $207.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average is $200.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

